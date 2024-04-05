World markets today: US stocks surge on robust jobs data; Krispy Kreme, Shockwave Medical among top gainers on NYSE
At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 266.21 points, marking a 0.69 per cent increase to reach 38,863.19. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 rose by 51.35 points, reflecting a 1.00 per cent gain, and stood at 5,198.56.
Wall Street's primary stock indexes saw a huge surge following a robust jobs report, which hinted at a potential easing of wage pressures. This development enhances the prospects of a gentle landing for the U.S. economy.
