US stocks opened higher on Thursday on robust Nvidia results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 232.95 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 38,845.19. The S&P 500 opened higher by 57.03 points, or 1.14 per cent, at 5,038.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 323.61 points, or 2.08 per cent, to 15,904.48.

European shares advanced on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank minutes of its most recent meeting on interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 per cent at 7,685.53. France’s CAC 40 added 1.2 per cent at 7,902.94. Germany’s DAX gained 1.5 per cent at 17,382.59.

Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.6 per cent at 4,851.68.

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.5 per cent at 16,742.95. China's Shanghai Composite climbed 1.3 per cent at 2,988.36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 2.2 per cent to end at an all-time high of 39,098.68.

Oil prices were steady on Thursday as a big rise in US crude inventories offset the supportive impact of another attack on shipping near Yemen.

Brent crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $83.10 a barrel at 1447 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $78.04 a barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

