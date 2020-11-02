World’s top hedge fund soars 275% with huge bet on China schools

The bets come with plenty of risks. TAL in April admitted that an employee may have forged sales contracts. GSX announced last month it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Regulators demanded financial records dating to 2017 following reports by short sellers including Muddy Waters. When Credit Suisse Group AG -- one of the banks that took GSX public last year -- downgraded the company to sell on Oct. 21, the stock plunged 31%. The recent declines could topple QQQ from the No. 1 spot among hedge funds.