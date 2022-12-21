World shares rise but face most monthly losses since 20084 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST
The dollar, meanwhile, crept 0.05% higher against a basket of major currencies, which in turn nudged the gold price off six-month highs
The dollar, meanwhile, crept 0.05% higher against a basket of major currencies, which in turn nudged the gold price off six-month highs
Global stock markets rose on Wednesday, as U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in December, and the dollar regained stability after the Bank of Japan rocked markets with a surprise decision to loosen its grip on government bond yields.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started