‘Letting your winners run' is the four-word investment advice Zerodha boss Nikhil Kamath imparts to the retail investors while explaining why MF, PE & VC managers always outperforms them.

The advice comes at a time when investors' wealth has tumbled by ₹5,31,261.2 crore in two days of equity market decline.

Talking in length on the topic, Kamath in a series of tweets said, I've asked a lot of successful MF, PE & VC managers if they would be able to resist the temptation to time the market and hold on to profitable investments if they could easily exit and enter investments like retail investors. The answer is almost always "hmm... probably, not"

The inability to time the market due to size constraints and illiquidity—especially in private markets forces fund managers to follow the fundamental investing rule—letting your winners run. This is one reason they outperform retail investors who always try to time the markets, he added

Like George Soros has said, "It's not whether you're right or wrong that's important, but how much money you make when you're right and how much you lose when you're wrong, the Zerodha founder adds.

Sliding for the second consecutive session on Monday, BSE Sensex closed at 58,490.93 plunging 524.96 points or 0.89%. Meanwhile, during the day, it dropped 626.2 points to 58,389.69. In the previous session, it settled at 59,015.89, dropping 125.27 points or 0.21%

Following the weak trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled ₹5,31,261.2 crore in two days to reach ₹2,55,47,093.92 crore.

The biggest loser on the index was Tata Steel that tumbled 9.53%. It was followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank and HDFC. Meanwhile, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and RIL settled with gains.

Sectorally, BSE metal, basic materials, realty, power and utilities indices tanked up to 6.80%, while FMCG closed higher. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declined up to 1.84%.

(With inputs from agencies)

