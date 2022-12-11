Worries over likely global slowdown weigh on IT companies

Some more downgrades are possible post Q3; however most concerns may now be getting factored in, said Chandra. The growth rate expectations have normalized to pre-covid levels. Supply side issues, cost pressures, attrition, etc. already have peaked and cross-currency headwinds may not accentuate from here on. So, there is some possibility of companies being able to surprise on the margin front moving forward, said Chandra. Easing operational challenges and margin recovery had remained a key highlight in the September quarter that helped improve investor sentiments more than revenue growth.