Worsening coronavirus trends are raising alarms for stock investors

Meanwhile, some high-frequency data, which is closely tracked by many investors for its real-time insights on the economy, are flashing warning signs. A social-distancing tracker from strategists Jim O’Sullivan and Oscar Munoz at TD Securities -- which looks at factors including transit use, hotel occupancy rates, and changes in the number of restaurant diners, among others -- signals “a slowing in activity after strong gains, likely due in part at least to a waning of fiscal support."