Worst Mumbai power failure in decades hits trading volume

The country had experienced a major power outage in 2012 impacting 360 million people due to a grid failure while a glitch at a power station of Tata Power in 2014 led to disruption in parts of Mumbai. Modi is seeking to spend about $350 billion in energy infrastructure by March 2025, most of it in building conventional and non-conventional power plants along with transmission and distribution networks to fulfill his pledge for providing round-the-clock clean energy for all by 2025.