Following the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's explosive report on the embattled Adani Group, questions had no doubt been seeded in the minds of Foreign Institutional Investors and a massive ₹30,000 crore rout ensued by the FIIs as they cashed out of listed and unlisted Indian equities in 23 January in dystopian fashion, said LGT Group's private wealth management company LGT Wealth India in its report.

23 February saw a slightly smaller ₹900 crore net outflow hopefully indicating that the worst of this contagion is now priced into the rear-view mirror and ahead hopefully lies utopia.

However, globally economies are reeling under the side-effects of excess growth thanks to spiraling inflation that has resulted in anemic global trade flows and meagre demand, the report said.

“India was not spared and her own ex-im data for Jan-23 pointed to slumping imports and thankfully a slightly better (yet negative) exports decline," it said.

Consequently, the report said that some correction in GST collections was expected, which did pan out in 23 February numbers corroborating the slight sequential slowdown in India’s manufacturing PMI as well.

On equity yields

Equity yields have risen in the last month, but the inflation print fueled a fiercer bond yield hardening. Hence, the earnings yield/bond yield ratio still dictates attractiveness for Fixed Income.

But the top-down macro upcycle could probably still have some more legs (for the more sensitive equities asset class) as India yet lags pre-Covid-19 GDP trend growth.

So, net-net the brokerage remain neutral between Equities and bonds notwithstanding net SIP in-flows breaching new highs every month. “Within equities, we now, tilt back to SAA (i.e. turn neutral tactically) between large and mid caps vs prior stance of OW large caps," it said.

Meanwhile, Indian shares sank about 1% on Friday, as banking and financials stocks mirrored the slump in lenders globally, while IT stocks fell on persistent worries of high interest rates ahead of key US jobs data.

The Nifty 50 index fell 1% to 17,412.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.12% to 59,135.13, posting their biggest one-day decline in over two weeks. The indexes, which were roughly flat for the week at the start of the session, slid to losses of over 1% for the holiday-truncated week.

The high-weightage financials index tumbled 1.8% on the day, in their biggest slide since 27 Janurary, soon after the Hindenberg report on Adani. The Nifty bank index, in particular, slumped 1.87% on the day.

The sell-off in lenders was sparked by a rout in US bank stocks after Silicon Valley Bank was forced to raise fresh capital after losing $1.8 billion selling a package of chiefly US bonds to meet depositor demands for cash.

IT stocks lost 0.66%, falling for the third session in a row due to worries about rate hikes in the US and Europe, where a majority of their clients are based.