Worst of FII rout in Indian equities may be over: Report

Following the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's explosive report on the embattled Adani Group, questions had no doubt been seeded in the minds of Foreign Institutional Investors and a massive ₹30,000 crore rout ensued by the FIIs as they cashed out of listed and unlisted Indian equities in 23 January in dystopian fashion, said LGT Group's private wealth management company LGT Wealth India in its report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}