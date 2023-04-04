Worst-performing funds of 2023 are drawing huge amounts of cash

“It has not paid to be bearish on semis and technology," said Jane Edmondson, chief executive officer of EQM Capital. “Many investors have clearly been positioned wrong this quarter, not expecting a rebound in big tech in January, again surprised in February that the Fed was not going to back down on interest rates, only to be rewarded with another tech rebound in March thanks to the Fed-induced banking crisis."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}