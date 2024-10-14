Would a time machine make you a great investor?

Haghani and another colleague did a real-money experiment eight years ago with 61 people versed in finance or economics, including students and employees of leading firms, and even many of them got it wrong. They offered them $25 and a loaded coin with 60% odds of coming up heads. They could flip as many times as they wanted to for half an hour and walk away with up to $250. Almost all should have pocketed that amount if they knew how to size their bets based on their degree of confidence, but only 21% did and, incredibly, 28% lost all of their money.