WSP Global Caught in Short Seller’s Crosshairs, Shares Fall
WSP Global Inc. shares plunged after Spruce Point Capital Management LLC said it was shorting the Canadian engineering firm’s stock, slapping it with a “strong sell” recommendation.
(Bloomberg) -- WSP Global Inc. shares plunged after Spruce Point Capital Management LLC said it was shorting the Canadian engineering firm’s stock, slapping it with a “strong sell" recommendation.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started