WTI Cabs IPO price band set at ₹140- 147: Issue to open for subscription on 12 February
WTI Cabs IPO: Wise Travel India Limited has set price Band for its initial public offering at ₹140 to ₹147 a piece. The issue opens for subscription on February 12, 2024 and closes on February 14, 2024.
