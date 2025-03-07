Mint Market

X user asks Shankar Sharma have you ever got things wrong in Indian stock market? Check what Sharma said

In a recent interaction, Shankar Sharma acknowledged his mistakes in stock market predictions in 1997 and March 2009, stressing the value of learning from errors while navigating market complexities.

Saloni Goel
7 Mar 2025
Ace investor Shankar Sharma. (Photo: X)

Trying to gauge the stock market trend is a tough task but some of the ace investors manage to get it right. In an intriguing interaction on X on Friday, March 7, a curious user asked renowned equity expert Shankar Sharma if he had ever made mistakes in his career while navigating the Indian stock market. The question sparked curiosity among investors, considering Sharma’s experience and reputation as one of the key stock market voices.

The X user said, "Shankar Ji just curious to know have you ever got things wrong in your carrier in equities ..?? And why would be great to know ..since you learn more in mistakes."

Shankar Sharma, known for his keen market insights, offered a candid and honest response, admitting the times when his stock market prediction has gone wrong. He acknowledged that, despite his track record of successful market forecasts, he had indeed gotten things wrong twice in his career. The years he referenced were 1997 and March 2009, highlighting that even stock market professionals with extensive market experience can also get it wrong.

 

Sharma’s response highlights that while success is possible in the stock market, embracing a learning mindset is more important to navigate the complexities of the stock market.

Bear Market

Earlier this week, Sharma, in another post on social media platform X, said the ongoing fall in the Indian stock market is due to homegrown factors and a “localised” phenomenon.

“We have had 4 major Bear Markets in India since 1990: '92: Harshad. 2000: Dotcom. 2008: GFC. 2020: COVID. The market recovered fairly quickly in 3, except in HM mandi. Why? Because that was a local bear market. Others were global, hence, coordinated moves happened by all CBs. HM Mandi lasted ~10 years. Because it was our local problem, so had to be dealt by ourselves,” Sharma wrote in a post on X.

Sharma believes that the ongoing bear market in India is primarily driven by local factors, similar to the downturn during the Harshad Mehta era. He suggests that expecting a quick recovery driven by global markets may not be realistic.

This current bear market is entirely a local issue. We need to find our own solutions to navigate through this, Sharma remarked.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

7 Mar 2025
