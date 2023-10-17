Xi Jinping bumps up the share prices of firms he visits

In imperial times, to gather unfiltered information and tap into the public mood, emperors slipped into civilian clothing and travelled around incognito. China’s Communist rulers are fond of inspection tours, too. But unlike the emperors’ hugger-mugger trips, modern equivalents are highly publicised affairs, intended to show that the visitors are caring and down-to-earth. State media often show China’s current leader, Xi Jinping, visiting schools, offices and factories, surrounded by onlookers beaming with adoration.
