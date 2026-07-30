Xtranet Technologies IPO listing: Shares list at a 7% premium over the IPO price

Xtranet Technologies IPO listing: Xtranet Technologies share price made a moderate debut in the Indian stock market on Thursday, 30 July. The stock listed at a 7% premium over the IPO price of ₹127 per share.

Xtranet Technologies share price opened at ₹136 on NSE and ₹130.10 on BSE on Thursday. This means that the IPO allottees made a gain of 7% over the Xtranet Technologies IPO listing.

The listing of Xtranet Technologies came below the market expectations. The GMP of Xtranet Technologies IPO was ₹14.5, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹141.5.

"Listed at ₹136 (NSE)/ ₹130.10 (BSE), a modest 7.1%/2.4% premium to the ₹127 issue price — a tepid debut consistent with the "fairly valued" call in the pre-listing note. With limited listing pop and government/PSU-dependent revenue exposure, momentum could stay muted. Suggest a tight stop-loss around ₹120-122 (near/just above issue price) for listing-gain positions, and a more relaxed watch for medium-term holders tracking order-book execution," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

Xtranet Technologies IPO details Xtranet Technologies IPO was a completely fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹166.8 crore, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. As a result, the company received the entire proceeds from the public issue.

The IPO was available for subscription between July 23 and July 27. The company fixed the price band at ₹120-127 per share, while the shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

For small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), the minimum application size was 15 lots, or 1,650 shares, translating into an investment of ₹2,09,550. Big non-institutional investors (bNIIs), on the other hand, were required to bid for at least 72 lots, equivalent to 7,920 shares, with a minimum investment of ₹10,05,840.

In terms of allocation, up to 50% of the net issue was earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 35% was reserved for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and a minimum of 15% was allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Share India Capital Services was appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies handled the registrar responsibilities.

Established in 2002, Xtranet Technologies is an integrated IT solutions company offering a wide range of enterprise technology services to support digital transformation, cloud migration, managed services, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure modernization.

Its offerings span ERP implementation, system integration, network and cybersecurity solutions, cloud integration, virtualization, data center management, application development, and end-to-end IT infrastructure management.

In addition, the company delivers cloud-enabled solutions through Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models.