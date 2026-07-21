Xtranet Technologies IPO to open on July 23 —5 key things to know from the RHP

Xtranet Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Xtranet Technologies is all set to hit the primary market on Thursday, 23 July. The ₹167 crore IPO will remain open for bidding till 27 July.

Founded in 2002, Xtranet Technologies is an integrated IT solutions provider that delivers enterprise applications, digital transformation solutions, managed services, proprietary platforms, and technology partnership services to clients across various industries.

The company posted strong financial performance in FY26, with total income increasing 32% year-on-year to ₹366.01 crore from ₹276.53 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 36% to ₹40.73 crore, while EBITDA climbed to ₹63.18 crore, compared with ₹47.20 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP today stands at + ₹21. Based on the upper price band of ₹127 and the prevailing grey market premium, the estimated listing price of Xtranet Technologies shares is ₹148 apiece, indicating a potential listing gain of 16.54% over the issue price.

Here are five to know about Xtranet Technologies IPO from RHP - Ahead of the opening of Xtranet Technologies IPO, here are five things to know from Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) -

Xtranet Technologies IPO details The Xtranet Technologies IPO is a pure fresh issue comprising 1.31 crore equity shares worth ₹166.8 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Since the entire issue consists of newly issued shares, all the net proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the company.

Xtranet Technologies IPO book-running managers and regisrar Share India Capital Services Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Xtranet Technologies IPO objects of the offer The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, finance capital expenditure for the purchase and installation of systems and hardware, meet working capital needs, and fulfil general corporate purposes.

Xtranet Technologies IPO promoters According to the RHP, Sukhbir Singh Kukreja, Jogendrapal Singh Alagh, Shiney Sukhbir are the promoters of Xtranet Technologies IPO.

Xtranet Technologies IPO key risks The company said it partially depends on orders from the government/PSU clients. As of Fiscal 2026, Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2024, more than 47.06%, 59.46% and 46.32%, respectively of the revenue was recognized from Government/PSU clients.

Additionally, the loss of or inability to qualify for such orders may adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.