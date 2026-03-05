Subscribe

Yaap Digital IPO listing: Shares list at ₹127, a discount of 12.4% from SME IPO price

The SME IPO of Yaap Digital, which aimed to raise 80.11 crore, opened on February 25 and closed on February 27. It was oversubscribed 4.26 times, but shares listed at 127, reflecting a 12.4% drop from the issue price of 145.

Pranati Deva
Published5 Mar 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Yaap Digital shares listed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>127, reflecting a 12.4% drop from the issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>145.
AI Quick Read

Yaap Digital IPO Listing: Yaap Digital share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, March 5. Yaap Digital share price was listed on Thursday at 127 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 12.4% from its issue price of 145.

The IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at 0 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of 145 — same as IPO price.

Yaap Digital IPO Subscription Status

Yaap Digital IPO witnessed decent subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 4.26 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 1.61 times, the NII portion was booked 5.05 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 8.29 times bids.

The company received bids for 1.56 crore shares against 4.26 lakh shares on offer.

Yaap Digital IPO Details

The SME IPO opened on February 25 and closed on February 27, with allotments finalised on March 2.

Yaap Digital launched a book-built IPO worth 80.11 crore. It was entirely a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the issue primarily for strategic growth initiatives. Around 34 crore will be used to fund part payment of the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited. Additionally, about 4.01 crore will be allocated towards capital expenditure for establishing an AI-led Short-Form Content Production Hub (ACP Hub). The company also plans to utilise approximately 16 crore to meet incremental working capital requirements, while the remaining 14.77 crore will be deployed towards funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. In total, the company plans to utilise 68.77 crore from the issue proceeds.

The IPO has a lot size of 1,000 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots, or 2,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment of about 2,90,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Prior to the public issue, the company secured 22.81 crore from anchor investors on February 24.

Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the book running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the market maker for the offering.

About Yaap Digital

Incorporated in 2016, Yaap Digital Limited, commonly known as Yaap Digital or YAAP, operates as a new-age digital content and marketing services agency.

The company functions at the intersection of design, discovery, and distribution, providing integrated solutions powered by technology, data, and creative storytelling.

As of February 18, 2026, the company operated across three countries — India, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore — under the “YAAP” brand and through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

