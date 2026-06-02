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Lacklustre debut! Yaashvi Jewellers shares list at IPO price of ₹83 on BSE SME

Yaashvi Jewellers stock opened at 83 on BSE SME on Tuesday. This means that the IPO allottees made neither gain or loss over the listing of Yaashvi Jewellers IPO.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Jun 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Yaashvi Jewellers shares gained over 3% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85.50 apiece immediately after listing.
Yaashvi Jewellers shares gained over 3% to ₹85.50 apiece immediately after listing.(Pixabay)
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Yaashvi Jewellers IPO listing: Yaashvi Jewellers share price made a flat debut in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, 2 June, as it listed at par with the initial public offering (IPO) price on BSE SME.

The stock opened at 83, the same as the offer price. This means that the IPO allottees made neither a gain nor a loss over the listing of Yaashvi Jewellers IPO.

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Yaashvi Jewellers shares gained over 3% to 85.50 apiece immediately after listing.

The listing of Yaashvi Jewellers IPO was in line with the market. Ahead of the debut, the grey market premium (GMP) of Yaashvi Jewellers IPO was +0, indicating a flat listing.

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Yaashvi Jewellers IPO details

The 43.9-crore IPO was open for subscription from 25 May to 27 May, with the share allotment finalised on 29 May. The offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 52.86 lakh equity shares.

The proceeds from the issue will be largely utilised to meet working capital needs, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services served as the registrar and Shreni Shares was appointed as the market maker.

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Established in 2016, Yaashvi Jewellers operates in the manufacturing and trading of gold jewellery. Its product portfolio spans 9K, 14K, 18K, 20K and 22K gold jewellery and includes machine-made chains, designer jewellery, diamond-studded pieces, gold bullion and customised jewellery offerings.

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The company caters to both B2B and retail customers and has recently strengthened its footprint in the retail segment.

Yaashvi Jewellers has delivered robust financial growth in recent years. In FY26, its total income surged 51% year-on-year to 449.7 crore, while profit after tax climbed 62% to 18.3 crore. The company's net worth increased to 43.5 crore at the end of FY26 from 24.2 crore in the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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