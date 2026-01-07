Yajur Fibres IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details about BSE SME IPO

Yajur Fibres IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yajur Fibres has opened for subscription today, January 7, aiming to raise ₹120 crore through the maiden share sale.

As of 5:00 PM, the issue had received bids for 60.61 lakh shares against 65.73 lakh shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 0.92 times. Segment-wise, the retail portion was fully booked, while the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 0.73 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers also showed strong interest, as their quota was booked 1.03 times, according to exchange data.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for capacity expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Yajur Fibres issue details 1. Yajur Fibres IPO date: The issue opened for subscription today, January 7, and will remain open until Friday, January 9.

2. Yajur Fibres IPO price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹168 and ₹174 per equity share.

3. Yajur Fibres IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹120 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 0.69 crore shares.

4. Yajur Fibres IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.78 lakh for retail investors.

5. Yajur Fibres IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved 64,000 shares to QIB, 19.51 lakh shares to NII, and 45.58 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Yajur Fibres IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Monday, January 12. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, January 13, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Yajur Fibres IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on BSE SME on Wednesday, January 14.

8. Yajur Fibres IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Yajur Fibres IPO on Wednesday was nil, indicating that the stock might list at the issue price.

9. Yajur Fibres IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

10. Yajur Fibres overview: The company is engaged in processing and manufacturing bast fibers such as flax, jute, and hemp. It cottonizes long, brittle bast fibers into short, cotton-like fibers that blend easily with cotton and man-made fibers, revolutionizing sustainable bast fibers with extensive R&D and commercial production, according to the company’s DRHP report.