Yash Highvoltage share price listed with stellar 90% premium at ₹277.40 on the BSE SME. The subscription status and grey market premium had indicated toward strong listing of the shares

Strong Listing gains, multibagger returns Yash Highvoltage share price after listing with stellar 90% premium at ₹277.40 gained further to hit Rs291.25, which hapened to be its upper price band. Hence Yash Highvoltage share price was locked in the upper circuit.

Yash Highvoltage share price has given multibagger retuns to the investors on listing day itself , having seens its stock rise 99.99% over the issue price.

The Yash Highvoltage IPO that had seen bidding start from 12 December, 2024 and end on December 16, 2024, had received strong response from the investors. Yash Highvoltage IPO was subscribed 181.82 times.The public offering had been subscribed to 151.52 times in the retail category, 123.7 times in the QIB category, and 330.03 times in the NII category.

The Grey Market premium or GMP for Yash Highvoltage IPO stood at +152. This had indicated that Yash Highvoltage shares were trading at a premium of ₹152 over the issue price as per investorgain.com data. The same also had indicated that market participants were expecting the listing of Yash Highvoltage share price at ₹298, which translated into slightly more than 104% preimum over the upperband of the issue price.

Yash Highvoltage IPO price band had been set at ₹138 to ₹146 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 1000, which meant that the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors stood at ₹1,46,000.

Yash Highvoltage Limited was founded in June 2002 and is a company that specializes in producing and supplying a large variety of transformer bushings.

Condenser bushings made of Oil-Impregnated Paper (OIP), Resin-Impregnated Paper (RIP), and Resin-Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) are among the products offered by the company. Other products include high-voltage and high-current bushings, oil-to-oil bushings, and OIP wall

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.