Yasons Chemex Care IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Yasons Chemex Care IPO subscribed 59.60 times on day 3. Retail investors subscribed 68.76 times, non-institutional buyers subscribed 47.71 times. GMP is +10.
Yasons Chemex Care IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and will close on Wednesday, 26 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹40 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Thursday, August 3.
