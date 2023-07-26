Yasons Chemex Care IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 24 July, and will close on Wednesday, 26 July. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹40 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Thursday, August 3.

The Yasons Chemex Care IPO, which is worth ₹20.57 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The fresh funds through the IPO will be put to use for general corporate needs and for the company's working capital requirements.

The Yasons Chemex Care SME IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, 31 July. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Wednesday, 2 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Tuesday, 1 August.

Yasons Chemex Care is a manufacturing company that was founded in 2017. They produce FMCG items, dyes, and pigment paste.

They provide a wide range of dyes in the dyes segment, including basic dyes, reactive dyes, food colourants, direct dyes, and vat dyes. They provide various dye colours.

Yasons Chemex Care IPO Subscription Status:

The SME initial public offering (IPO) of Yasons Chemex Care Ltd was subscribed 59.60 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 68.76 times, followed by non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 47.71 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 29,03,55,000 shares against 5,142,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Yasons Chemex Care IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, and other key details

Yasons Chemex Care IPO GMP details:

The Yasons Chemex Care GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates that the shares of Yasons Chemex Care were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yasons Chemex Care share is ₹50 apiece, which is 25% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

