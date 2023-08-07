Yatharth Hospital share price gains after dismal listing. Buy, sell or hold?

Yatharth Hospital share price opened on BSE at ₹304 apiece whereas it listed on NSE at ₹306.10 per share levels. However, after dismal listing on Indian bourses, Yatharth Hospital shares gained momentum as it managed to attract stock market bulls who were looking for value picks. They said that fundamentals of Yatharth Hospital shares are quite strong and this par listing should be seen as an impact of tepid sentiments on Dalal Street. They advised allottees to hold the stock further for near term target of ₹380. Stock market experts went on to add that fresh investment can be done if the stock comes around ₹315 per share levels.

