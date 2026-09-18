Yatharth Hospital share price jumps 10%: What’s driving the rally?

Yatharth Hospital share price jumped 10% on Friday, 18 September, after the company announced that global private equity investor Advent International will invest ₹3,150 crore in the hospital chain for a 24.9% stake.

The transaction represents one of the largest primary capital infusions by a private equity firm in India’s hospital sector. Under the definitive agreement, Advent will invest ₹3,150 crore of primary capital in Yatharth Hospitals and is expected to acquire a significant minority stake of 24.9% upon completion of the transaction. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions.

The investment marks a significant milestone in Yatharth Hospitals’ expansion plans and underscores Advent’s confidence in the company’s healthcare platform, clinical capabilities, scalable operating model and management team.

Following the transaction, the promoter, the Tyagi family, will continue to remain the largest shareholder and retain its role in guiding the company’s long-term strategy, alongside its existing leadership team.

Founded in 2008, Yatharth Hospitals has established a growing healthcare network across North India. The company currently operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with around 2,800 beds and has an overall announced capacity of approximately 3,250 beds.

Yatharth Hospitals has expanded its presence through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, while focusing on clinical excellence, patient outcomes and operational performance.

Commenting on the investment, Yatharth Tyagi, Whole-time Director of Yatharth Hospitals, said the investment marks a pivotal milestone for the company and validates the strength of its platform and long-term vision.

He added that, apart from providing capital, Advent brings deep healthcare expertise, global insights and a value-creation approach that could support the company’s next phase of growth. The partnership, he said, will focus on expanding Yatharth Hospitals’ reach, strengthening its capabilities, and building one of India’s leading healthcare networks while maintaining its commitment to delivering quality patient outcomes.

Yatharth Hospital share price today Yatharth Hospital's share price today opened at ₹1,099.70 apiece on the BSE. The stock jumped to an intraday high of ₹1,183.15 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,095 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Yatharth Hospital witnessed a breakout from its consolidation phase in the previous session, followed by a strong follow-through move today, supported by a significant rise in volumes. However, the stock saw some profit booking at higher levels, as indicated by the noticeable upper wick on Friday’s candle.

Shah said the broader trend remains bullish, with the stock trading above its key moving averages. The rising ADX on the weekly chart points to strengthening trend momentum, while the RSI has rebounded sharply from below the 60 level, signalling renewed bullish momentum.

According to Shah, the ₹1,020–1,030 zone is likely to serve as immediate support. The broader uptrend is expected to remain intact as long as the stock trades above this zone.