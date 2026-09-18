Yatharth Hospital share price jumps 10%: What’s driving the rally?

Yatharth Hospital share price jumped 10% on Friday, 18 September, after the company announced that global private equity investor Advent International will invest ₹3,150 crore in the hospital chain for a 24.9% stake.

The transaction represents one of the largest primary capital infusions by a private equity firm in India’s hospital sector. Under the definitive agreement, Advent will invest ₹3,150 crore of primary capital in Yatharth Hospitals and is expected to acquire a significant minority stake of 24.9% upon completion of the transaction. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Advertisement

The investment marks a significant milestone in Yatharth Hospitals’ expansion plans and underscores Advent’s confidence in the company’s healthcare platform, clinical capabilities, scalable operating model and management team.

Following the transaction, the promoter, the Tyagi family, will continue to remain the largest shareholder and retain its role in guiding the company’s long-term strategy, alongside its existing leadership team.

Founded in 2008, Yatharth Hospitals has established a growing healthcare network across North India. The company currently operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with around 2,800 beds and has an overall announced capacity of approximately 3,250 beds.

Yatharth Hospitals has expanded its presence through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, while focusing on clinical excellence, patient outcomes and operational performance.

Commenting on the investment, Yatharth Tyagi, Whole-time Director of Yatharth Hospitals, said the investment marks a pivotal milestone for the company and validates the strength of its platform and long-term vision.

Advertisement

He added that, apart from providing capital, Advent brings deep healthcare expertise, global insights and a value-creation approach that could support the company’s next phase of growth. The partnership, he said, will focus on expanding Yatharth Hospitals’ reach, strengthening its capabilities, and building one of India’s leading healthcare networks while maintaining its commitment to delivering quality patient outcomes.

Yatharth Hospital share price today Yatharth Hospital's share price today opened at ₹1,099.70 apiece on the BSE. The stock jumped to an intraday high of ₹1,183.15 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,095 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Yatharth Hospital witnessed a breakout from its consolidation phase in the previous session, followed by a strong follow-through move today, supported by a significant rise in volumes. However, the stock saw some profit booking at higher levels, as indicated by the noticeable upper wick on Friday’s candle.

Advertisement

Shah said the broader trend remains bullish, with the stock trading above its key moving averages. The rising ADX on the weekly chart points to strengthening trend momentum, while the RSI has rebounded sharply from below the 60 level, signalling renewed bullish momentum.

According to Shah, the ₹1,020–1,030 zone is likely to serve as immediate support. The broader uptrend is expected to remain intact as long as the stock trades above this zone.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.