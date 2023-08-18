Yatharth Hospital share price rallied more than 10% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 results for FY24. Yatharth Hospital shares jumped as much as 10.81% to ₹345.40 apiece on the BSE.

The latest entrant to the Street, Yatharth Hospital reported a net profit of 19 crore, a growth of 73% year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended June.

The company's revenue from operations during Q1FY24 rose 39% to ₹154.5 crore from ₹111.1 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) during the June quarter increased 61% to ₹41.4 crore from ₹25.7 crore, while EBITDA margins expanded by 368 basis points (bps) to 26.8%.

“During the quarter, Yatharth Hospitals registered one of the highest year-on-year growth rates in the hospital industry. Our ongoing investments reflect a strategic approach to nurturing well-balanced future growth, exemplified by ongoing expansion initiatives, both organic and inorganic," said Yatharth Tyagi, Whole Time Director, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd.

The company’s bed occupancy was at 51% for the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to 40% in the corresponding quarter of last year. The Average Revenue per Occupied Bed (ARPO) also rose to ₹28,140, compared to ₹27,706 in Q4FY23 and ₹26,457 in Q1FY23.

“We continue to diversify our specialty mix and introduce new specialties across all our hospitals. The past few quarters witnessed a successful ramp-up of our organ transplant and oncology treatments. We are further strengthening our specialties, offering a full suite of oncology treatments, and expanding our organ transplant operations, which is expected to drive ARPOB improvement in the upcoming quarters," Tyagi added.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd operates three super specialty hospitals located in the National Capital Region of Delhi.

Yatharth Hospital shares made a lukewarm debut on the Indian stock exchanges with around 2% premium over the issue price.

