Yatharth Hospital share price rallies over 10% after strong Q1 results1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST
The latest entrant to the Street, Yatharth Hospital reported a net profit of 19 crore, a growth of 73% year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended June.
Yatharth Hospital share price rallied more than 10% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 results for FY24. Yatharth Hospital shares jumped as much as 10.81% to ₹345.40 apiece on the BSE.
