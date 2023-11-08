Yatharth Hospital shares surge over 10% on stellar Q2 performance
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services saw its shares surge 10.75% in response to its strong performance in Q2FY24. The company reported a 34% YoY improvement in revenues, a 36% YoY rise in EBITDA, and a 70% improvement in net profit.
Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, one of the leading private super specialty hospitals in Delhi NCR, jumped 10.75% to ₹414.95 apiece in Wednesday's early trade. This strong spike was in response to the company's stellar performance in Q2FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started