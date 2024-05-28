Up 36% from IPO price, SMIFS sees another 60% upside in this hospital stock
SMIFS maintains a ‘buy’ call on Yatharth Hospital with a target price of ₹650, citing growth potential. Stock is trading at a comfortable valuation with significant growth opportunities in the local market. The company also reported strong performance in FY24.
Domestic brokerage house SMIFS believes Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is poised for growth with rising occupancy and gains in average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB).
