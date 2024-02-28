Yatharth Hospitals: Up 61% from IPO price, 6 key reasons why SMIFS sees another 36% upside in the stock
After a 61 percent jump in the stock from its IPO price (listed in August 2023), brokerage house SMIFS sees another 36 percent rise in healthcare company Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Care Services in the next 12 months.
After a 61 percent jump in the stock from its IPO price (listed in August 2023), brokerage house SMIFS sees another 36 percent rise in healthcare company Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Care Services in the next 12 months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started