Yatra Online share price rebounds from intraday low. Buy, hold or exit?
Yatra Online share price bounce back from intraday low has triggered further upside and experts have advised allottees to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹125 apice levels
Stock market today: Yatra Online share price opened at a discounted price during special pre-open session on Thursday. Yatra Online shares listed on BSE at ₹130 apiece on BSE, ₹12 lower from upper price band of Yatra Online IPO. Likewise, Yatra Online share price listed on NSE at ₹127.50 per share levels, ₹14.50 lower from the upper price band of the public issue.
