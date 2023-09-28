Yatra Online share price rebounds from intraday low. Buy, hold or exit?

Stock market today: Yatra Online share price opened at a discounted price during special pre-open session on Thursday. Yatra Online shares listed on BSE at ₹130 apiece on BSE, ₹12 lower from upper price band of Yatra Online IPO. Likewise, Yatra Online share price listed on NSE at ₹127.50 per share levels, ₹14.50 lower from the upper price band of the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Yatra Online share price bounced back from its intraday lows on BSE and NSE that sparked speculation about allottees getting some gains from the public offer if this bounce back gets extended by the end of Thursday session.

According to stock market experts, after tepid response by investors and weak stock market sentiments, Yatra Online share price was exptected to have flat listing on Indian bourses. They said that alloottes should not expect much from this rally as the company failed to make investors understand its business model and revenue generation in medium to long term.

But market experts, they expected that in last few hours of trade, this bounce back may get extended if some big institution buys stake in the company post-listing.

Speaking on reasons that led to discounted listing of Yatra Online shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Flat to weak listing of Yatra Online shares can be attributed to the following reasons — company failed to make people understand its business and revenue generation model, tepid response by investors and weak stock market sentiments."

Strategy post-listing Kejriwal further added that current rebound in Yatra Online share price can be taken as a relief rally for allottees if the stock fails to break its intraday high of ₹142 apiece on BSE before the stock market close. He advised allottees to hold the stock with stop loss around ₹125, if the stock breaches its current high of ₹142.

"In case, the stock fails to catch momentum and break the current high, then my advice for the allottees would be to book loss and exit," said Arun Kejriwal.

Unveiling investment strategy after discounted listing of Yatra Online share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The issue was not prescribed for medium or long term investors. It was only for those who invested in the scrip for listing gains. For such investors, my suggestion is to maintain stop loss below intraday low made by the stock after one hour of listing and hold the scrip. If the stock extends its relief rally further then allottees should try to exit in that rise else book loss and exit if the stock fails to breach intraday high made by the stock after an hour of share listing."

