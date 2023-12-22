Yatra Online stock trading below its IPO price but Investec sees 51% upside; here's why
Yatra Online, a leading corporate travel services provider, is expected to see a reversal in its stock performance due to increasing market share. Investec has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹215 per share.
In September 2023, travel service provider Yatra Online marked its stock market debut at ₹135.9 apiece, which was 4.3% lower than the IPO price of ₹142 per share. At current levels, the stock is still trading 1.40% below its issue price.
