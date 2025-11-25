Yatra share price crashes over 6%. What's behind the fall in this small-cap stock?

Yatra share price: Shares of tour and travel services company, Yatra Online, cracked over 6% in intraday trade on Tuesday, November 25, following the resignation of its chief executive officer (CEO).

Yatra Online, in an exchange filing yesterday, informed that its Dhruv Shringi has resigned as the company's CEO due to personal reasons, with effect from the close of business hours on November 24, 2025, and shall continue as the whole-time director. Additionally, he has been appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, Yatra Online's board has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as the CEO and key managerial personnel, with effect from November 25, 2025.

The strategic leadership transition is to power the next phase of growth, Yatra Online said.

"With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and SaaS aligns perfectly with Yatra's B2B-first strategy," Shringi said.

Gupta, who in his earlier stints held senior roles at SAP, HP, and high-growth SaaS ventures in India and overseas, has over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, it added.

Over the past 12 months, Yatra has onboarded 148 new corporate clients representing an annual potential business worth ₹700+ crore.

Yatra Online: Share Price Outlook Following the leadership transition, Yatra Online share price tanked 6.3% to the day's low of ₹162.45 apiece on the BSE today.

The small-cap stock has risen 59% in six months and 37% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 52% in a year. However, in the last week alone, Yatra Online shares have declined 14%.

On the technical chart, Yatra broke out of a 78-week cup-and-handle pattern at ₹163 in the second week of November, and the current two-week decline is simply retesting the breakout zone of ₹160–163, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree.

“This retest is healthy and keeps the larger structure intact. Any bullish evidence on the weekly chart from this zone should be viewed as a fresh opportunity for long positions, as strong bases often invite renewed participation on pullbacks. The immediate upside remains the recent swing high near ₹202, and once that level is cleared, ₹224 becomes the next logical target. The broader trend stays constructive as long as the breakout zone holds,” said Jain.

