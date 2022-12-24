Year ender 2022: What we learn from market and how can we invest in 2023?

Have a robust system and stick to it

The best way to create wealth is sound asset allocation. Sound asset allocation means to be invested across uncorrelated asset classes. For example – Stocks and FDs are examples of assets that have near zero correlation i.e. when stocks move up or down, FD rates don’t move up or down in tandem. Hence, it is important that both these asset classes (“equity" – stocks and “debt" – FDs) be part of your portfolio. Similarly, there are other relatively uncorrelated asset classes like gold, international assets, real estate, and even crypto (subject to regularity clarity) that are also accessible to Indian retail investors. Remember, the investment journey in equities is not as smooth as a fixed deposit – you have to live with short-term pain in that asset class. Asset allocation is ultimately about managing volatility through diversification across assets, countries, commodities, and currencies to your advantage.