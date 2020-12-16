Year of pain sets stage for 2021’s top 10 emerging-market themes

Unprecedented stimulus in emerging markets drove debt levels to all-time highs. Brazil, for example, is spending the equivalent of 8% of its gross domestic product to counter the impact of the coronavirus. In 2021, the focus will likely turn to how such nations will pay for it all. There are already worrying signs. Moody’s Investors Service predicts Turkey’s debt burden will jump above 40% of GDP in 2020 from 32.5% last year. South Africa just had its credit ratings cut due to a worsening debt trajectory, while Colombia’s widening deficit is putting its investment-grade rating at risk. Fitch Ratings has the highest balance of net negative outlooks for European emerging markets in more than a decade, while Oxford Economics says rising government debt will slow Latin America’s recovery.