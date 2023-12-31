Year-Ender 2023: A look back at top six factors that disrupted Indian stock market
Year-Ender 2023: The Indian stock market faced a volatile 2023, buffeted by a confluence of global and domestic headwinds. Foreign investor flight, escalating US yields, and the Adani-Hindenburg saga wreaked havoc in the first half of the year, while the second half saw glimpses of revival driven by IT gains and BJP election victories.
