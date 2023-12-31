Year-Ender 2023: Green energy stocks shine bright as India becomes global renewables leader; experts remain bullish
Renewable Energy Stocks: India has become the 4th largest player globally in wind and solar power, with renewable energy capacity surpassing 179.5 GW. The surge in green energy is driving India's ambitious climate goals and electrifying stock markets.
Renewable Energy Stocks: India's sun-drenched fields and windswept coasts are witnessing a silent revolution. Renewable energy capacity has crossed the 179.5 GW mark, making India the 4th largest player globally in both wind and solar power. This rapid green surge isn't just powering homes and industries; it's electrifying stock markets and driving India's ambitious climate goals, according to as the REN21 Renewables 2022 Global Status Report.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started