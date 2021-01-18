Yellen to make clear US doesn’t seek weak dollar

Yellen to make clear US doesn’t seek weak dollar3 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Treasury secretary nominee, at Senate confirmation hearing, will affirm commitment to market-determined dollar value
Janet Yellen is expected to affirm the U.S.’s commitment to market-determined exchange rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and she will make clear the U.S. doesn’t seek a weaker dollar for competitive advantage, according to Biden transition officials familiar with her hearing preparation.
The remarks would represent a return to the U.S.’s hands-off approach to the dollar, which President Trump had deviated from by often publicly calling for a lower dollar.
