Yen yorker: What is the 'yen carry trade’ that’s causing a global stock rout?
Summary
- The Japanese yen has been an investor favourite and a major source of liquidity for equity markets around the world. Until now. On Monday, the yen was responsible for a global bloodbath across stock markets.
Investors across the world witnessed a torrid start to the week as equity markets from Tokyo to London went into a tailspin. Mint looks at the reasons behind the global ‘stockocalypse’:
