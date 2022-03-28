Yen hits lowest level since 2015, and Japan, US are ok with that

The yen’s fall stems largely from the widening interest-rate differential between Japan and the U.S. The U.S. 10-year Treasury now yields nearly 2.5%, after the Federal Reserve raised rates and penciled in six more increases this year. That is 10 times the 0.25% yield on the equivalent Japanese government bond—at the top of the Bank of Japan’s targeted range. Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield is 2.3%, while the Japanese equivalent yield is just under zero.