Yen’s rally isn’t slowing down
- The yen rose 0.8% against the U.S. dollar early Monday and is on track for its fourth consecutive day of gains
Wall Street’s big bet against the Japanese yen continues to unravel.
The yen rose 0.8% against the U.S. dollar early Monday and is on track for its fourth consecutive day of gains. The Japanese currency has gained 3.7% against the U.S. dollar in that period, its largest winning streak since 2020.
Investors have amassed large bets this year on a weaker yen. The Bank of Japan remains committed to ultra loose monetary policy while other central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve are raising rates aggressively, making their countries’ assets more attractive to yield-seeking investors. The interest-rate divergence helped drive the [U.S. dollar to a 20-year high in recent months.
But investors have been reassessing expectations for U.S. dollar strength since last week’s Fed meeting, which some perceived as less aggressive about future rate increases. That has helped a range of currencies--from the euro to the Brazilian real--recover losses against the U.S. dollar.
The yen’s recovery has been especially sharp because of how pessimistic investors have become on the currency. It was down more than 15% this year against the U.S. dollar heading into the Fed decision. Investors are rushing now to unwind their wagers against the yen, which requires buying the currency.
Hedge funds and other speculative investors were holding about $5.6 billion in bearish bets on the yen as of July 26, according to a Scotiabank analysis of Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. That’s the largest bearish position among the currencies tracked by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
