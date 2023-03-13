Yes Bank share price will be in focus today as three year lock-in for ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, etc. is ending today. Now, these banks are free from the lock-in restriction that barred them from off loading their shareholding in Yes Bank. Now, after end of three year lock-in, these banks are allowed to sell their stake and book profit as these banks had bought Yes Bank shares at around ₹10 apiece.

According to stock market experts, end of lock-in period would mean high volatility in Yes Bank shares as crores of Yes Bank shares are now open for sale by these private banks. If we add State Bank of India's (SBI's) stake with them, then the number of shares that may get offloaded is very high and hence retail investors are worried about big route in Yes Bank share price today. However, stock market experts said that SBI and other banks have taken exposure in Yes Bank on instructions of RBI and hence it won't be easy for them to book profit and exit at once. However, they maintained that some profit booking can be expected and that is enough to bring high volatility in Yes Bank stocks.

Speaking on what does end of three years lock-in mean for retail investors, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, 'End of three year lock-in would mean more participation of retail investors in Yes Bank stocks. Today, majority of the stake in Yes Bank is being governed by SBI followed by these private banks. After the end of lock-in period, these banks are expected to cut down their stake means lesser institutional shareholding and more retail shareholding in Yes Bank."

However, Avinash Gorakshkar said that SBI and other banks may not sold out their entire stake immediately after the end of three years lock-in. They might book partial profit, but they would definitely wait for the Q4FY23 Yes Bank results.

On how partial profit booking would mean for retail investors who hold Yes Bank shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Even though shareholding of private banks look small in percentage terms, they hold crores of Yes Bank shares. So, even if they off load partially, Yes Bank shares may show high volatility. Thus, Yes Bank shareholders are advised to know their levels and take buying or selling decision on the basis of those levels."

Yes Bank share price: Important levels to know

Asked about the important levels in regard to Yes Bank shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Yes Bank shares have immediate strong support placed at ₹15 apiece levels. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain strict stop loss at ₹15 and hold the stock in near term. In case this ₹15 apiece stop loss triggers, ₹12 to ₹13 would be a good buying range for fresh buyers as the stock may go up to ₹20 to ₹22 levels in short to medium term."

Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that high risk traders can accumulate Yes Bank shares in ₹15.50 to ₹16 apiece range as well.

Yes Bank share price target

Advising long term investors to indulge in bottom fishing if the Yes Bank stock tumbles, Sandeep Pandey, Director at Basav Capital said, “After inception of bad loan mechanism to tackle NPAs of various banks, Yes Bank is going to emerge one of the major beneficiaries from this Government of India (GoI) initiative. So, end of lock-in period and high volatility in Yes Bank shares should not be a big worry for long term investors as Yes Bank shares may go up to ₹55 to ₹60 apiece levels in next three to four years."

Former Deputy Vice President at HDFC Bank went on to add that any dip in Yes Bank shares should be seen as big opportunity for bargain hunting by long term positional investors.

As per the shareholding pattern of Yes Bank for December 2022 quarter, SBI owns 26.14 per cent stake in the private bank. HDFC Bank holds 3.48 per cent stake, ICICI Bank holds 2.61 per cent; Axis Bank has 1.57 per cent stake; Kotak Mahindra Bank owns 1.32 per cent stake and IDFC First Bank holts to the tune of 1 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.