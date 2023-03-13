Yes Bank 3-year lock-in ends today: What does that mean for retail investors?6 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:09 AM IST
- Yes Bank 3-year lock-in would mean lesser institutional shareholding and more retail shareholding in coming times, say experts
Yes Bank share price will be in focus today as three year lock-in for ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, etc. is ending today. Now, these banks are free from the lock-in restriction that barred them from off loading their shareholding in Yes Bank. Now, after end of three year lock-in, these banks are allowed to sell their stake and book profit as these banks had bought Yes Bank shares at around ₹10 apiece.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×