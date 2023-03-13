Yes Bank 3-year lock-in ends today: What does that mean for retail investors?

According to stock market experts, end of lock-in period would mean high volatility in Yes Bank shares as crores of Yes Bank shares are now open for sale by these private banks. If we add State Bank of India's (SBI's) stake with them, then the number of shares that may get offloaded is very high and hence retail investors are worried about big route in Yes Bank share price today. However, stock market experts said that SBI and other banks have taken exposure in Yes Bank on instructions of RBI and hence it won't be easy for them to book profit and exit at once. However, they maintained that some profit booking can be expected and that is enough to bring high volatility in Yes Bank stocks.