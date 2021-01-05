Yes Bank, 5 other stocks classified as large cap by AMFI in semi-annual review

The cut off for the large cap segment is ₹28900 crore, whereas for mid cap it is ₹8389 crore. “Large cap stocks (Top 100) attribute 73.68%, Mid cap stocks (101-250) attribute 15.41% and small cap stocks (251 below) attribute 10.91% of the total market cap. With full market cap, the large cap classification has highest exposure to BFSI (25.3%), consumer (17%), IT (16.6%) and oil & gas (15%) sector," said Edelweiss Securities Limited.