Yes bank and four more stocks to switch from mid cap to large cap in Amfi list

By 5th Jan’21, AMFI is expected to release a fresh list for categorisation of stocks into large caps, mid caps, and small caps, based on average market cap for H2CY20. ICICI Securities expects 4-5 switches between large caps and mid caps. According to their list, there is a high probability for Yes Bank to switch from mid cap to large cap category. With current market cap of ₹333 bn, Yes bank holds 88th rank in the Indian stock market.

Lower end of the size limit for large caps and mid caps have increased to ₹276 bn and ₹82 bn respectively (from Rs267bn and Rs70bn) based on the market data for H2CY20 available so far.

Share, Avg market cap in ₹bn, Current market cap in ₹bn, Avg market cap rank, probability

> Here is ICICI Securities' list of potential switches from mid cap to large cap:

Yes Bank , 333, 387, 88, High probability

Adani Enterprises , 301, 499, 93, High probability

P I Industries , 301, 349, 94, High probability

Hind Aeronautics , 290, 277, 96, High probability

Jubilant Food , 281, 334, 99, Low probability

> Here is ICICI Securities' list of potential switches from large cap to mid cap

MRF , 270, 338, 103, Low probability

NMDC , 270, 316 104 -2% Low probability

United Breweries , 265, 283, 107, High probability

Container Corpn. , 244, 250, 115, High probability

General Insuranc , 239, 245, 119, High probability

Bank of Baroda , 214, 250, 131, High probability

As per SEBI circular dated 6th Oct’17, mutual funds have one month to align their portfolios as per the fresh list. Multicap schemes that choose to remain multicap schemes will have upto the same time for rebalancing their schemes as per the fresh guidelines

