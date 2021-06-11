Yes Bank banks on debt raising to shore up balance sheet, stock firms up

Based on the above facts, analysts at Emkay in a note have retained Sell rating on the stock amid continued concerns over its asset quality, sub-par return ratios and unfavorable risk-reward ratio with higher valuations, as the current top management with the help of regulatory/investor support has been able to arrest bank failure, but re-orienting into a sustainable retail bank will require a differentiated private management. Faster and sustainable business growth and lower-than-expected NPA formation, including via sale of assets remains as the key risks, the brokerage said. Credit growth remains bleak at Rs1.7 trillion down 35% yoy/2% qoq due to weak demand in the underlying corporate book.

