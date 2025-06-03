Yes Bank fundraising: Yes Bank board approves raising funds worth ₹16,000 crore by issuing equity, debt securities

Yes Bank has announced the outcome of the board meeting on its fundraising plans. The bank has approved raising of funds by the way of issue of eligible equity securities and debt securities.

Along with this, the private lender’s board has also announced amendments to the Articles of Association pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement dated May executed by and amongst the lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and State Bank of India . Japanese banking giant SBMC will be acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The private lender will raise funds by the issuance of equity securities along with debt securities. Yes Bank board has approved raising up to ₹7500 crore via securities and up to ₹8500 crore via debt. In total, Yes Bank will raise ₹16,000 crore combining the both.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., June 03, 2025 has inter alia, considered and approved the following:

(1) raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed ₹7,500 crore and shall not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10% (including dilution on account of issuance of equity securities in terms of this item and conversion of any convertible debt securities approved by the Board), as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable

(2) raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed ₹8,500 crore and shall not result in an aggregate dilution of more than 10% (including dilution on account of conversion of convertible debt securities in terms of this item and any other issuance of equity securities as approved by the Board), in one or more tranches and/or series, in domestic and /or overseas market, as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable