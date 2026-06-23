YES Bank board to consider fundraise via equity and debt securities

Private sector lender Yes Bank announced that its board of directors will meet on June 29, 2026, to consider proposals related to raising capital through both equity and debt instruments.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the bank said the board will evaluate raising funds through the issuance of eligible equity securities using permissible routes, including private placements, preferential issues, or any other approved methods, either individually or in combination. The proposal is intended as an enabling resolution in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

The board will also consider raising funds through the issuance of eligible debt securities and other convertible or non-convertible instruments through similar routes. The proposal aims to provide the bank with the flexibility to access capital markets as and when required in the future.

YES Bank said it may evaluate potential fundraising opportunities based on future business requirements and market conditions. To facilitate this, the lender plans to seek the necessary shareholder approvals through special resolutions at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The proposed resolutions, if approved by shareholders, would enable the bank to raise funds through various instruments and modes in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI regulations, and other applicable laws, according to the regulatory filing.

Yes Bank shares rebound 50% in under three months The company's shares have remained on an upward trajectory over the past three months, including June, delivering a cumulative gain of nearly 50% to reach ₹24.55 apiece.

The rally has been supported by multiple developments, including a strong performance in the March quarter, which kept the stock in investors' focus, helping it recover all of its recent losses and climb to levels not seen since August 2024.

Last week, the bank announced a strategic partnership with Northern Arc Capital to expand credit access, accelerate its digital lending capabilities, and offer debt investment opportunities to customers.

The stock has also benefited from the broader strength in banking shares following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest measures to boost foreign currency inflows, which are expected to enhance liquidity across the banking system.

The scrip has delivered positive returns across most timeframes. It has gained 18% in the last one month, 35% in three months, 20% in six months, and 29% over the past year.

Meanwhile, the lender reported a robust rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by improving loan growth and stable asset quality. The bank also reported a return on assets (RoA) of 1%, marking the first time it has reached that level since 2020.

The bank posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,068 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹739 crore in the corresponding period last year.