Yes Bank has reportedly challenged the Bombay High Court ruling on the write-off of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds worth ₹8,400 crore issued by the private lender, bringing relief to investors. The bank has approached the Supreme Court challenging a 20 January order of the Bombay HC.

The AT-1 bonds were written off as part of a restructuring plan to rescue Yes Bank back in March 2020. Equity holders, on the other hand, did not face a similar write-down, but 75% of their shares were subject to a lock-in for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India had directed the Yes Bank administrator to write off these bonds as part of a restructuring scheme to save the lender from collapse, in a rescue led by the State Bank of India.

Yes Bank has argued that the its administrator, appointed by the central bank, had the power to fully write down AT-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore on 14 March, 2020, according to a BQ Prime report.

The Bombay HC last month didn't go into the merits on the nature of these bonds and ruled that there were procedural lapses in the decision to write down the bonds.

However, the court offered relief to bondholders with exposure of ₹8,450 crore to these bonds.

The court ruled the decision to write off the bonds was not a part of the final restructuring scheme and the administrator did not have the authority to make the decision.

"It appears that administrator exceeded his powers and authority in writing off AT-1 bonds after the bank was reconstructed on March 13, 2020," according to the Bombay HC order.

Individual and institutional bondholders had filed several petitions in the court, arguing that the bonds were mis-sold and could not be written off when equity was not.

"The Bombay High Court had allowed the bondholders' petition against the write-off and the decision to write off the AT-1 bonds has been quashed," said Srijan Sinha, an advocate who appeared on behalf of the association of individual bondholders.

AT-1 bonds are a class of bonds issued by banks. These bonds are high-yield securities that typically have loss-absorbing features, meaning they can be written off if a lender's capital falls below a crucial level, which was invoked in Yes Bank's case.

Post the Yes Bank fiasco, capital markets regulator Sebi had ruled that AT-1 bonds should be sold only in minimum ticket sizes of ₹1 crore and above, to institutional investors. Older tranches of AT-1 bonds, however, continue to trade at lower lot sizes of ₹10 lakh in the market.