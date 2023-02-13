Yes Bank challenges Bombay High Court ruling on AT-1 bond write-off
- The AT-1 bonds were written off as part of a restructuring plan to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020
Yes Bank has reportedly challenged the Bombay High Court ruling on the write-off of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds worth ₹8,400 crore issued by the private lender, bringing relief to investors. The bank has approached the Supreme Court challenging a 20 January order of the Bombay HC.
